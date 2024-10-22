Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $191.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $19,306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,058,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,502,770.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $19,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,058,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,502,770.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $9,390,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,009,320.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,834,366 shares of company stock worth $455,381,659 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

