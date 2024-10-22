Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Trading Up 19.9% – Here’s What Happened

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 19.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 151,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 313,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.30.

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

