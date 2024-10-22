Castleview Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,071,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 360.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

