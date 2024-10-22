Castleview Partners LLC Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.06.

RCL stock opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

