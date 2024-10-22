Castleview Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

BMAR opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

