Castleview Partners LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 910,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 756.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 142,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 125,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

