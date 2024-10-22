Castleview Partners LLC Invests $63,000 in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 16,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $41,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of PROK opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $428.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ProKidney Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

