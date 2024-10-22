Castleview Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

