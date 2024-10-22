Castleview Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Separately, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Clene by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clene alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clene

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 92,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $438,458.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 444,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,332.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 92,307 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $438,458.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,332.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mortenson acquired 20,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,949 shares in the company, valued at $137,507.75. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, September 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Clene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLNN

Clene Price Performance

CLNN stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. Clene had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 6,890.50%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clene Profile

(Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.