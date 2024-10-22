Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4,530.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 2,194.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 105,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.04, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,129,150. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.