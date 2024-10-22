Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 839 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Castleview Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 103.3% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.12.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

