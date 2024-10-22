Castleview Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,823 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 117.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 846,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 68.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 382,418 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the first quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honest by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of Honest stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Insider Activity at Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $8,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares in the company, valued at $34,544,310.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honest news, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares in the company, valued at $34,544,310.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 6,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $29,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 414,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,070.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,531,187 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,480. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

