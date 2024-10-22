Castleview Partners LLC Sells 113 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $297.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.41. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

