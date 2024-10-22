Castleview Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $166,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 28,306.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DE opened at $407.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.28 and its 200 day moving average is $385.26. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.