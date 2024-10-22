Castleview Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

