Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Cameco by 8.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $58.72.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

