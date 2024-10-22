Castleview Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 209,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

