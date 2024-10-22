Castleview Partners LLC Trims Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

