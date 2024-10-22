CECO Environmental (CECO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CECO opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $938.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,740. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

