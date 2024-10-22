Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Celsius stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. Celsius has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after buying an additional 195,167 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

