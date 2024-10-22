Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,138,627 shares of company stock valued at $827,147,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 18.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.