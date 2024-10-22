Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $3,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $297.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

