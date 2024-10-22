Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iLearningEngines were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth $775,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

iLearningEngines Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AILE opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00. iLearningEngines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iLearningEngines ( NASDAQ:AILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iLearningEngines, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

iLearningEngines Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for learning automation. The company’s AI learning and engagement platform offers a cloud-based, mobile, offline, and multimedia capabilities that is used to deliver personalized learning and engagement modules. Its platform includes Learning Experience Platform, that addresses the corporate learning market; and Information Intelligence Platform which addresses the information management, analytics, and automation markets.

