Claro Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 108,175 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 403,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

