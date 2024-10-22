Claro Advisors LLC Sells 24,632 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,718 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $11,610,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,359,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,275.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 410,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 380,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after buying an additional 362,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.