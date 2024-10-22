Claro Advisors LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 128,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

