Claro Advisors LLC Sells 8,803 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NWG opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

