Clarus Group Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.12.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.0 %

HD stock opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

