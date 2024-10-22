Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as low as $8.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 948 shares changing hands.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.