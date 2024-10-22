Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 372,045 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,045 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $34,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $410,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 81,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 75.5% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 40,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

