Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $31.49 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $31,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,467,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

