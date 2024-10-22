Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $32.72 Million Stock Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $32,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 376,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,712 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 197,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $527,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $674.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

