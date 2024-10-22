Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $30,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,358,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,012,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.