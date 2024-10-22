Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 35,838 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,228,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $34,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,056 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,999,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,035,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,255 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

