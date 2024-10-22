Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires New Position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new position in Inspire 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares during the last quarter.
Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Inspire 100 ETF has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $365.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.
Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile
The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
