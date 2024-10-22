Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 141 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 198,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.12.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.31 and its 200-day moving average is $358.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

