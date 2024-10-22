Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 638 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

