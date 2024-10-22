Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $217,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.45. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

