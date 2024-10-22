Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.58.

NYSE UNH opened at $571.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $584.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

