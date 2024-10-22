Community Financial Services Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

