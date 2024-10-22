Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $250.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $252.52. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

