Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 415 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

