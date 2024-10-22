Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.