Community Financial Services Group LLC Trims Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

NYSE:SAP opened at $229.48 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $232.23. The stock has a market cap of $281.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average of $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

