Comparing Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -57.97% -38.49% Cellectis -401.83% -78.90% -24.17%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Elevation Oncology and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 1,232.88%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Cellectis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Cellectis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$45.70 million ($1.04) -0.56 Cellectis $13.03 million 7.85 -$101.06 million ($1.29) -1.43

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Cellectis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; UCARTCS1 and ALLO-605 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART 20×22 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell NHL. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier; research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics; and collaboration and license agreement with Cytovia, as well as a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel cell and gene therapy candidate products. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

