Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 975,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $33,007,175. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.64 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.