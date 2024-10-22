Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $886.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $889.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $835.23. The stock has a market cap of $393.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.