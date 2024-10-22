Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.12.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

