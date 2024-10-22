Critical Survey: Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) versus Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW – Get Free Report) and Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Robert Half”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $716,528.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Robert Half $5.99 billion 1.15 $411.15 million $3.34 19.63

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.4% of Robert Half shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Robert Half shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Robert Half, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Robert Half 2 3 2 0 2.00

Robert Half has a consensus price target of $67.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Robert Half’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robert Half is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Robert Half’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group N/A N/A N/A Robert Half 5.26% 20.41% 10.61%

Summary

Robert Half beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

