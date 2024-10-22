Critical Survey: Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ucommune International has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and International Money Express”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $308.63 million 0.00 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A International Money Express $666.16 million 0.88 $59.51 million $1.67 10.74

Analyst Ratings

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ucommune International and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.66%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 8.78% 43.97% 10.95%

Summary

International Money Express beats Ucommune International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

(Get Free Report)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

